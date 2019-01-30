Home Nation

WATCH | Hindu Mahasabha leader shoots at Mahatma Gandhi’s effigy to celebrate his death anniversary

After recreating Gandhi's assassination, Pandey garlanded Godse's statue, following which she distributed sweets.

Published: 30th January 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Puja Shakun Pandey

Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Puja Shakun Pandey (Photo | Ashish Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Skakun Pandey on Wednesday celebrated the Martyrs' Day, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, by shooting at an effigy of the father of the nation and garlanding a statue of Nathuram Godse, his assassin.

The saffron outfit celebrated the day as 'Shaurya Divas' in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, by firing at Gandhi's effigy with a toy gun, according to the reports from Times Now.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Puja Shakun Pandey can be seen holding a gun and taking an aim at Gandhi's effigy. However, as Pandey was about to pull the trigger, she was stopped by one of the persons, who went on to say, "Chalana nahi. Abhi to photo session ho raha hai (Don't shoot just yet. Right now it is the photo session)."

After recreating Gandhi's assassination, Pandey went ahead to garland Godse's statue and distributed sweets. Over the years, the fringe group has been observing Gandhi's death anniversary as 'Shaurya Divas' 

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Kovind said, ''On Martyrs' Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence".

Modi stated that the country remains eternally grateful to all the martyrs for their service and sacrifice.

He said, "Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for. We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice".

Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on 30 January 1948 in New Delhi. Godse was eventually found guilty and was executed on 15 November 1949.

