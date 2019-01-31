Home Nation

200 Manipur students protest against Citizenship Bill

Noting that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the Bill was for all states, Thokchom alleged that 'to get votes' the Bill was brought before the Assam Assembly polls in 2016.

Published: 31st January 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students and others from Manipur protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 200 students from Manipur gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, saying that it posed a “threat” to the northeastern states.
The Bill aims to amend the 1955 Citizenship Act to provide citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

A joint body of nine students’ organisations, with members from Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur, All Manipur Students’ Union, and Students’ Union Of Kangleipak among others, had organised the demonstration.

The protestors were joined by students from Tripura and Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD).
“Why has the BJP government suddenly become so generous to people living in other countries? If they are actually that generous, why not to Rohingyas from Mynamar, who are the most oppressed religious minority? The BJP is only concerned about Hindus,” MSAD president Veewon Thokchom told this newspaper. 

“If they wish to bring people from outside, why not send them to other states as well,” he said. “It’s not just about culture but basic survival. We don’t want to be marginalised in our own state, like Tripuris,” he stressed.

Noting that Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the Bill was for all states, Thokchom alleged that “to get votes” the Bill was brought before the Assam Assembly polls in 2016. “The BJP now needs this desperately because Lok Sabha elections are approaching. There is no humane concern. Look at the condition of Dalits and minorities inside the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp