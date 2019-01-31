Home Nation

Agusta chopper scam accused Rajiv Saxena received deposits in Swiss bank accounts, alleges dossier

Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

Published: 31st January 2019

Rajeev Saxena

Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in AgustaWestland case. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Saxena, an accused in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal scam, was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to the government dossier.

Saxena was brought here early this morning after being extradited from the UAE in connection with alleged scam in the Rs 3600 crore deal for purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland company.

The banks in which the amounts were allegedly deposited, include Union Bancaire Privee UBP in Zurich, UBS Switzerland, and Credit Suiss AG, says the dossier accessed by the ANI.

The remittances into these accounts came allegedly from Matrix Group Ltd, UHY Saxena and Associates, Tiramisu Holdings Inc and Tanay Holdings Ltd, the document claimed.

Along with Saxena, the UAE also extradited Deepak Talwar, a lobbyist.

Regarding the role of Deepak Talwar, the government agencies allege that he had “facilitated dispersal of profit-making routes of India’s state-carrier Air India to private airlines, using his connections with the then Civil Aviation Minister.”

The sources claimed that this has been “corroborated” by payments by private airlines which benefitted from “such illegalities”.

The beneficiaries were Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia, the sources alleged, adding Talwar “received kick backs of Rs 212 crore” in the accounts in the Bank of Singapore in the name of the company and controlled by him.  

TAGS
Agusta Westland chopper deal scam Rajiv Saxena Swiss bank accounts

