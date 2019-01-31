Home Nation

Ailing CM Manohar Parrikar skips morning session of Goa Assembly

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office said Manohar Parrikar was expected to attend the afternoon session of the House.

Published: 31st January 2019

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar | PTI

By PTI

PANAJI: A day after presenting the budget, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday skipped the morning proceedings of the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly.

Though the reason behind his absence from the House was not mentioned, Speaker Pramod Sawant during the session announced that questions listed under Parrikar's name be postponed to the next session.

ALSO READ: Manohar Parrikar and Rahul Gandhi spar day after courtesy visit

Meanwhile, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said Parrikar was expected to attend the afternoon session of the House.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Despite his ill-health, he had presented the state budget on Wednesday in the House, saying, "I am presenting the budget in josh. The josh that is too high, very high, and fully in hosh".

The three-day-long budget session of the state Assembly will end on Thursday.

