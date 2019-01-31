Home Nation

Alok Verma may face departmental action for defying government order: Officials

As Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, MHA officials said.

Published: 31st January 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Alok Verma

Ousted CBI director Alok Verma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ousted CBI director Alok Verma is likely to face departmental action for defying a government order asking him to join as chief of Fire Services on Thursday, the day of his superannuation, and this may include suspension of pensionary benefits, officials said.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to a violation of service rules for all India services officers. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed Verma to take charge as director general of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Former CBI director Alok Verma reiterates stand; tells MHA he superannuated on January 10

As Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, MHA officials said. In a letter sent to Verma Wednesday, the MHA said, "You are directed to join the post of DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards immediately."

In response to the letter the same day, Verma reiterated his position that he stands superannuated from the post of Director, CBI from January 10, 2019 evening.

In his response to R S Vaidya, Deputy Secretary in the home ministry, Verma said his date of birth from the official records is July 14, 1957 which implies that date of superannuation was July 31, 2017.

"The undersigned has already crossed the age of 61 years and continued to serve even after his superannuation date as Director, CBI which is a tenure post for a period of two years," Verma wrote in a letter accessed by PTI.

He said since he ceased to be director of CBI from the evening of January 10, 2019, and has already crossed 60 years, he stands superannuated from the post of Director, CBI with effect from the evening of January 10, 2019.

The communication from the MHA Wednesday was seen as a rejection of his plea in a letter to Secretary, Department of Personnel, earlier this month in which he said he should be deemed to have retired from service on July 31, 2017, the day he completed 60 years.

Verma had contended that he had crossed the superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and he wanted to be treated as having superannuated from the day he was moved out of the CBI.

He said that he "was only serving the government as CBI director until January 31, 2019, as it was a fixed tenure role".

The tenure of CBI director is fixed for two years.

Verma, a former Delhi Police Commissioner, was first moved out of the CBI by the government in a midnight order on October 23 last year on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) but was reinstated by the Supreme Court on January 9.

After the Supreme Court order, a high-powered panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 2:1 decision removed Verma and asked him to join the residual term of the CBI director as DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

The prime minister and Justice A K Sikri, the nominee of Chief Justice of India, favoured removal of Verma while the third member of the committee -- leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge -- opposed the move.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHA Alok Verma CBI director

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp