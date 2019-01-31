Home Nation

Ambedkar statue damaged in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh; locals stage angry protests

A statue of BR Ambedkar

A statue of BR Ambedkar (File|PTI)

By PTI

AZAMGARH: Protesters hurled stones and blocked traffic after a Bhimrao Ambedkar statue was found damaged in Mahul town here Thursday morning, officials said.

The locals also attacked a police outpost nearby, they added.

The Ambedkar statue near the trisection under the Mahraula police station limits was suspected to have been damaged on Wednesday night, officials said.

Upon being alerted, the police rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said.

Senior officials calmed the situation and assured the locals of stern action against the culprits.

A new statue will be installed, SP Bablu Kumar said.

Two companies of the provincial armed constabulary have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

The SP said the situation was under control and stern action will be taken against all those found responsible.

