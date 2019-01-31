Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot raises unemployment allowance for youth in Rajasthan

Girls will get Rs 3,500 and boys Rs 3,000 as unemployment allowance for two years.

Published: 31st January 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: On a day it won an Assembly bypoll, the Congress government on Thursday in Rajasthan announced the rollout of its second major electoral sop — an unemployment allowance for educated youngsters of Rajasthan — from March 1. 

According to the announcement made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking at an event in Rajasthan University, under the scheme, girls will get `3,500 per month while boys will get `3,000. The allowances was one of the big-ticket promises the party had made in the run up to the December Assembly elections in the state.  

READ: India’s unemployment rate highest in 45 years, finds report

“We are fulfilling the promise made by Rahul Gandhiji. This was `600 before which was also started by me in my previous tenure as the Chief Minister...” said Gehlot.

According to the National Career Services, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the total number of job seekers registered is 8,57,316 from Rajasthan, as of March 31, 2018 .The unemployment rate in Rajasthan in November 2018 was 12.3%  against the national average of 6.62%. After Thursday’s announcement, more unemployed youngsters are expected to register.

“This is a political stunt for the Lok Sabha election. Youth and farmers are being misled. They have given no clear plan on how they will fulfil these announcements given the debt. People... will show them ...” Mukesh Pareek, BJP spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan youth unemployment allowance Ashok Gehlot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp