Automatic listing of cases for speedy justice

NEW DELHI: With an aim to ensure a speedy justice delivery system, the Supreme Court on Wednesday came out with a new mechanism of automatic listing of fresh cases within three to seven days in a bid to do away with the system of mentioning of matters for urgent listing every day.

On January 23, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the apex court was devising a mechanism to do away with the process of mentioning of pleas and ensure automatic listing of fresh cases for hearing soon after being filed.

“Fresh matters verified on Friday in the post lunch session, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday in the pre-lunch session, i.e upto 1 pm, shall be listed on Friday in the same week and those verified on Tuesday in the post lunch session, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the pre-lunch session, i.e upto 1 PM, be listed on Monday in the next week (sic),” stated a circular issued by the apex court on Wednesday. The new mechanism will come into effect from February 4.

Gogoi’s promise

