CBSE to provide counselling to students from Febreuary 1 to cope with exam stress

Published: 31st January 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide psychological counselling to students and parents from Friday to overcome exam-related stress, the board said Thursday.

The 22nd edition of the psychological counselling service, focusing on resolving issues related to exam stress, will end on April 4 and will be available between 8 am to 10 pm on all days, they added.

From this year, the CBSE has introduced the facility of Interactive Voice Response System on a toll-free number from where the students/parents/stakeholders can obtain a pre-recorded useful information on tackling board exams which includes tips for better preparation, time and stress management, FAQs along with live telecounselling services.

The CBSE telecounselling is offered by school principals and trained counsellors from within the CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India, the board said, adding that it is a voluntary, free of cost service provided by the participants.

The board has roped in a total of 87 counsellors comprising 65 from India, two special educators and 22 from foreign schools.

For the first time, a comprehensive audio-visual presentation titled 'Knowing Children Better' has been prepared and uploaded on CBSE website, the board said.

"The various topics deal with real time experiences and problems of adolescents with suggestive measures as coping strategies.

The viewers can access the tab 'Counselling' at www.​cbse.nic.in," the board added.

CBSE experts will answer queries of students through weekly question-answer columns to be published in major national newspapers during February and an online counselling will be available at counselling.

