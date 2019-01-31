Home Nation

Credibility valuable asset in politics: Hardeep Puri's jibe at Rahul Gandhi over meeting with Manohar Parrikar

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Congress president is a habitual offender and should know that credibility is a valuable asset in politics.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar denied discussing Rafale issue with Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Congress president is a "habitual offender" and should know that credibility is a valuable asset in politics.

Gandhi paid a visit to Parrikar on Tuesday.

Hours after meeting Parrikar, Gandhi told Congress workers in Kochi that the former defence minister told him that he had nothing to do with the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The ailing Goa chief minister on Wednesday accused Gandhi of using his courtesy visit for "petty political gains", asserting that there was no mention of the Rafale issue in their five-minute meeting.

Reacting to this, the housing and urban affairs minister without naming Gandhi said the "gentleman is a habitual offender".

"God Help Us! If what he said did not happen, why did he think it happened? After being contradicted by an ailing @manoharparrikar Ji almost immediately, the gentleman who is a habitual offender should know that credibility is a valuable asset in politics," he said in a tweet.

