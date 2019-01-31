Don't take issue of political advertising on social media lightly: Bombay High Court to ECI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court cautioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday against taking the issue of paid political content on social media "lightly".

A division bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar noted that despite its order, the ECI had failed to send an officer to answer queries posed by the court.

The matter was very important, and therefore if the ECI officer failed to remain present at the next hearing too, the court would issue a warrant against him, the bench said.

"This is a serious matter. Don't take it lightly," the judges said, while adding that the ECI would also have to explain why its officer failed to remain present Thursday.

The bench also directed the Election Commission and social media giant Facebook to file their replies by February 4. The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by lawyer Sagar Suryavanshi.

The petition demands that the ECI should not allow any person, whether politician or not, to post political or election-related advertisements or paid political content on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter 48 hours before the polling day.

At the last hearing, the court had directed the ECI and Facebook to submit suggestions on how to regulate such content.