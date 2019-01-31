Home Nation

Don't take issue of political advertising on social media lightly: Bombay High Court to ECI

The matter was very important, and therefore if the ECI officer failed to remain present at the next hearing too, the court would issue a warrant against him, the bench said.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court cautioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday against taking the issue of paid political content on social media "lightly".

A division bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar noted that despite its order, the ECI had failed to send an officer to answer queries posed by the court.

The matter was very important, and therefore if the ECI officer failed to remain present at the next hearing too, the court would issue a warrant against him, the bench said.

"This is a serious matter. Don't take it lightly," the judges said, while adding that the ECI would also have to explain why its officer failed to remain present Thursday.

The bench also directed the Election Commission and social media giant Facebook to file their replies by February 4. The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by lawyer Sagar Suryavanshi.

The petition demands that the ECI should not allow any person, whether politician or not, to post political or election-related advertisements or paid political content on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter 48 hours before the polling day.

At the last hearing, the court had directed the ECI and Facebook to submit suggestions on how to regulate such content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bombay High Court ECI political advertising

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp