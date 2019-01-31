Former IIMC director and Planning Commission member Hiten Bhaya passes away

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Planning Commission member and ex-director of IIMC Hiten Bhaya passed away at his residence in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday, a family member said.

Bhaya was 98. He passed away at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, Bhaya's son-in-law Ranjit Nair said. Bhaya was a member of the Planning Commission in the Rajiv Gandhi government and had also served as director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and chairman of Hindustan Steel.

An alumnus of Patna University, he is survived by his two daughters and a son. His wife had passed way in 2009.