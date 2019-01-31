Home Nation

Four engineering students among nine held for drug trafficking in UP's Shamli

Apart from six kgs of doda post, around 50 grams of smack was recovered by the police.

Published: 31st January 2019 03:54 PM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Nine people, including four engineering students, have been arrested for drug trafficking in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and over six kilograms of drugs were seized from their possession, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made during a raid in Bhura village under Kairana police station area on Wednesday, they said. "Six kilograms of doda post (opioid) and around 50 grams of smack were recovered from a tube well during the raid," Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey told New Indian Express.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against the accused persons, who are being interrogated, the police said.

(With Online Desk inputs)

