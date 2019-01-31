Home Nation

George Fernandes' cremation to be held on Thursday; ashes to be buried in cemetery: Wife

Fernandes' body has been preserved in a casket after embalming as his son, Sean, is yet to arrive in Delhi from the US.

Published: 31st January 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

George Fernandes

George Fernandes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cremation of George Fernandes will be performed here on Thursday and his ashes will be buried at the Prithviraj Road cemetery the day after, the former defence minister's wife Leila Kabir said Wednesday.

Mourners continued to stream in at his residence -- Shanti Niwas -- in the city's upscale Panchsheel Park, a day after his death, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

"There will be a prayer ceremony at our residence tomorrow at 11 am where people can come and pay their respects before his final journey. And, as planned the cremation is to be held at 3 pm at the Lodhi electric crematorium," Kabir told PTI.

"The ashes will then be buried the next day at the Prithviraj Road Christian Cemetery," she said.

The colonial-era cemetery is located in the heart of the city in Lutyens' Delhi.

Fernandes' body has been preserved in a casket after embalming as his son, Sean, is yet to arrive in Delhi from the US.

"Sean is travelling and his flight is expected to land in Delhi at around 2 AM. We are all waiting for him," Fernandes' younger brother Michael Fernandes said.

George Fernandes, a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideologically opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999, died Tuesday at his residence after a prolonged illness.

He was 88.

A number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajanth Singh, BJP president Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had visited the bereaved family at their residence on Tuesday to pay their respects.

Several leaders, veteran politicians and his admirers, from Mangaluru to Muzaffarpur converged at the residence on Wednesday as well to pay tribute to the departed leader.

A pall of gloom continued to hang over his residence, while police security personnel kept vigil outside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George Fernandes Leila Kabir George Fernandes Cremation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp