Home Nation

Government seeks opposition's cooperation in all-party meet

Prime Minister assured them that issues raised by them would be taken into consideration by the government and given due importance.

Published: 31st January 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a lighter moment with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar during an all-party meet for the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Thursday sought cooperation from the opposition parties for smooth functioning of the Parliament, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring them that the issues raised by them would be given due importance.

Addressing the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister also said that government's focus is on issues of national importance and finding solutions to problems of the people.

"The country expects from all of us to perform our duties as parliamentarians in a positive manner and we must deliver to the expectations of the people," he said.

As a host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting, the Prime Minister assured them that issues raised by them would be taken into consideration by the government and given due importance.

During the meeting, the government requested all parties, especially the opposition, for their co-operation for smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament and said it is ready for a constructive discussion on every issue of national importance as permitted under Rules of Procedure.

"There was a consensus across party lines on ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both Houses," an official statement from the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, 2019 has commenced with the President's address to both Houses of Parliament in Central Hall.

He said that the session would provide a total of 10 sittings spread over a period of 14 days.

The session would mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to Interim Budget for 2019 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address.

However, essential legislative and other business would also be taken up during the session, he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool's Derek O'Brian, RJD's Misa Bharti and J.P. Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule and CPI's D. Raja were present in the meeting.

From the government side, the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All-Party Meet Budget Session PM Narendra Modi Opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp