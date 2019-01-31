Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to start operations by February end

Home Nation

Published: 31st January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Hindon Airport is a defence facility that was awarded civilian status | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi-NCR will soon get another airport as the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad is scheduled to start operations towards February end. In another development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar airport in Greater Noida area during the same time. 
According to a senior official of the ministry of civil aviation, the necessary infrastructure work has almost been completed for Hindon. The necessary clearances have been issued from all concerned authorities including the ministry of defence.

Hindon Airport was a Defence facility. It was awarded civilian status under the government’s ambitious ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme. The scheme is a subsidised low fare initiative to connect small cities.

The Airports Authority of India has spent about `45 crore to build the civil terminal. Delhi airport will have exclusive rights to allocate slots.  Officials said that flights to cities like Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur would operate from the airport. The official said work on the Jewar Aiport in Greater Noida is also on track and that necessary permissions have been issued. 

Sources claimed that PM Modi is likely to lay foundation stone of the Jewar airport during February end. The project is expected to cost around `15,000 -20,000 crore.

