Literature fest aims to ignite passion for reading among kids 

To inculcate and revive the habit of reading among kids, create the joy of reading in their early years and share good literature, the first-of-its-kind interactive literature festival for kids – Kukdukoo Literature Fest (KLF) – will take place at Noida’s Kiran Nadar Museum of Art on February 2-3.

The brainchild of three friends – Abhishek Roy, Shefali Malhotra and Jugmendra – KLF is targeted at children between three and 13 years. “My vision has always been to ignite a passion for literature and develop a lifelong habit of reading among children, even their parents,” says Roy, one of the co-founders of KLF, adding, “literature is a window to real world and I firmly believe all kids should get exposed to books at an early age.”

What made Roy realize reading books was important in life was he missed it during his schooldays. Talking about his childhood years, Roy shares that his alma mater, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kolkata, laid stress on all-round development but not reading.

“We were never pushed into reading books like it happens today, for example, with my daughter. Our teachers did tell us to read newspapers but that was about it. As a result, I could never communicate with articulation after I grew up. And I feel the story is the same in all small towns and cities,” he avers. The aim of this festival is to expose kids to the wonder hidden in books.

“As both parents are working these days, they don’t have much time for kids. We want to encourage parents to spend quality time with kids and get them to read books and talk about the characters in them,” says Roy as he draws attention to the fact that Noida, despite being a well-developed city with several malls and entertainment joints, has limited options when it comes to literature.

“I have not seen a single good bookstore here,” he says, explaining why KLF is being organized in Noida and not elsewhere in Delhi-NCR.

The festival will feature over 40 celebrated authors, storytellers, illustrators and theatre artistes from India and abroad who will regale kids with their skills. Notable among these is master storyteller Geeta Ramanujam, executive director of Kathalaya Trust and the founder of the Academy of Storytelling, the only globally recognized academy for storytelling in the world.

Some other important names include Seyda (member of European Storytelling Federation), Suvidha Mistry (a passionate illustrator), Rituparna (a renowned storyteller, trainer and consultant), Cordis Paldano (theatre artiste and author from Chennai), Fauzia Dastango (India’s first female Dastango), Deepa Kiran (internationally-acclaimed storyteller) and Benita Sen (children’s author and journalist).

With more than 10,000 books to help children discover their thirst for reading and learning, KLF will, in all probability, become the most-loved children’s lit fest in the coming years. Apart from storytelling sessions, there will be fun activities for kid’s engagement like puppetry, DIY, and theatre a tivity. There will be back to back sessions for children running pararllely for different age groups (3-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-13 years), 12 session per day. In addition, there will be Kukdu Manch which includes four sessions for parents each day.

Sessions for children and parents

There will be back to back sessions for children running pararllely for different age groups (3-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-13 years), 12 sessions per day. Children sessions will also have DIY and theatre activities. In addition, there will be Kukdu Manch which includes four sessions for parents on each of the two days.