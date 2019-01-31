Home Nation

Sumitra Mahajan meets political parties, urges smooth conduct of Budget Session 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various parties a day ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which starts on January 31.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:00 AM

Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan chaired an all-party meeting with leaders of various parties a day ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament which starts on January 31. The Budget Session will be the last parliamentary session of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, before the general elections.

The two highlights of the session are President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint session of both the houses of Parliament on Thursday and the Union Budget on February 1. The last budget of the Modi government has become a bone of contention between the treasury and opposition benches as the Centre wants to have a full budget which allows it to announce key welfare schemes keeping in mind the coming Lok Sabha elections. 

The Opposition has slammed the centre for skipping the traditional vote on account in a general election year.

Sources said what acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal may unveil on February 1 might be an interim budget. Besides the Budget, the opposition is likely to take up issues of alleged corruption — specially the Rafale jet deal and various bank frauds. 

