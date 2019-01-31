Home Nation

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann reinstated as head of Punjab’s AAP unit

  Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was on Wednesday reinstated as the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit.

31st January 2019

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was on Wednesday reinstated as the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit. The decision came close on the heels of the AAP core committee unanimously rejecting his resignation and forwarding its decision to the party’s national political affairs committee for review last week.

Mann had resigned from the post after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal had apologised to Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia in March 2018 for accusing him of involvement in drugs trade. After being reinstalled as Punjab AAP convener, Mann accused Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals of SAD being hand-in-glove.

He said he had been crying hoarse for years now to make the “deaf dispensation” hear that the Badals had driven the youth of Punjab into drugs addiction by conniving with the drug lords in the state. He alleged that Amarinder was also following in the footsteps of the Badals and had backed out on the poll promises made to the people.

Even Congress MLAs had been urging the CM to initiate action against the Badals and the drug mafia so that they could visit their constituencies without any fear of being targeted, the AAP leader claimed. He said the party would go the whole hog and reach out to the remotest villages and every household with the Delhi model of governance.

