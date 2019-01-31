Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar to be shifted to AIIMS for examination: CMO

The former Defence Minister is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed in February last year.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (File Photo | Twitter / Goa CMO)

By IANS

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital for examination later on Thursday, his office said here.

"Chief Minister Shri @manoharparrikar will be travelling to New Delhi later today, for undergoing his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and state legislative Assembly session," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

'Atal Setu', a cable-stayed bridge, was inaugurated in Parrikar's presence by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 27.

Parrikar, also the former Defence Minister, is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

On Wednesday while presenting the state budget for 2019-20, he made a brief speech from his chair, even as he was strapped with medical paraphernalia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar AIIMS advanced pancreatic cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp