Militants hurl grenade at security forces in J-K's Anantnag, seven including three women injured 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans, police said.

Militants lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said.

He said seven persons -- two CRPF jawans and five civilians including three women -- were injured in the grenade blast.

Police has registered a case and started investigating the incident, he added.

This is the second grenade attack on security forces in south Kashmir in the past two days.

Ultras hurled a grenade on a police station in Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three civilians.