Home Nation

NDFB bandh to protest lifer to its chief affects life in Bodo areas

The NDFB, which was formed in the mid 1980s to secure a separate Bodoland state, is miffed over the court’s judgement and described it as “discriminatory”.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

NDFB chief

National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary alias D R Nabla being produced at a court in Guwahati. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Normal life in the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts came to a grinding halt on Thursday during a 12-hour Assam bandh. It, however, had no effect in rest of the state.

The bandh was called by the Ranjan Daimary faction of rebel group-in-peace mode National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) protesting the pronouncement of life imprisonment to ten of its members, including Daimary, by a special court on Wednesday in connection with the October 30, 2008 serial bomb blasts case in the state. Eighty eight people were killed and 540 others injured in the nine blasts in Guwahati, Barpeta Road, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon.

The NDFB, which was formed in the mid 1980s to secure a separate Bodoland state, is miffed over the apex court’s judgement and described it as “discriminatory”. The charge stemmed from the fact that leaders of other rebel groups, particularly United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), were let off for the sake of peace process despite their role in similar incidents of bomb blasts and killings of the innocent.

Dozens of NDFB members shouted slogans such as “Long live NDFB”, “Divide Assam 50-50” etc on Wednesday while the convicts were being whisked away from the court complex.

The Peoples Joint Action Committee for Bodoland, which is a conglomerate of several Bodo organisations, is not happy over the judgement and termed it as “biased” and “partial”. 

Its deputy convener Gorjon Mushahary said life term to Daimary and others could derail the NDFB’s ongoing peace process with the Central government.

Daimary’s sister and social activist Anjali Daimary said, “We did not have any expectation from the court. We knew we are not going to get anything in Assam. Conviction and peace process cannot go together. We will keep fighting for justice”. 

Daimary was arrested in Bangladesh in 2010 and handed over to Indian authorities. In 2013, he managed to walk out on bail after the CBI had not opposed his conditional bail as by that time his group was taking part in peace talks with the Central government. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam bandh Bodo areas Ranjan Daimary NDFB chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp