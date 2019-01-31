Home Nation

No one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world: Arun Jaitley

In a series of tweets, Jaitley said "The UPA Skeletons are tumbling out by the day. Why did all Defence purchases need middlemen?".

Published: 31st January 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape.

His statement comes against the backdrop of Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena and corporate aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar getting deported to India.

They have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley said "The UPA Skeletons are tumbling out by the day. Why did all Defence purchases need middlemen?".

READ: AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: ED arrests Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar after being deported from Dubai

Saxena is wanted in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case while Talwar is wanted by the ED and the CBI in a case of allegedly misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through foreign funding route.

"No one who cheats INDIA can hide anywhere in the world and escape. INDIA's Diplomatic strength and more civilised International procedures will get better of him.

"If the Prime Minister is honest, if he imposes a culture of honesty in governance, no person who cheats India will escape," Jaitley said.

Jaitley is in the US for medical treatment.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AgustaWestland case VVIP chopper case Rajeev Saxena Deepak Talwar Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp