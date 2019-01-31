Home Nation

NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek records statement in defamation case against Caravan

Vivek told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that all the allegations levelled by the magazine were baseless and false and damaged his reputation.

NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s son Vivek alleged on Wednesday in a Delhi court that The Caravan magazine and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had run a “malicious campaign” to target his father by branding his family as “anti-national”.

Vivek made the allegation in a statement recorded before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the criminal defamation complaint filed by him.

“My family was referred to as D-companies whereas we all know that in our country, the D-company refers to Dawood Ibrahim, who figures in the most wanted list. Question was thus raised on me and my family, especially on my father, who has dedicated his life for the service of this country, also fighting against Dawood. The article branded me and my family as anti-nationals...

“I was a soft target but in fact it was my family, specially my father, who was the target of the malicious campaign,” Vivek told the court.The court posted the matter for further hearing on February 11.In an article titled ‘The D Companies’ The Caravan had alleged that Vivek Doval, “runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands” which is “an established tax haven” and was “registered merely 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government demonetised all existing `500 and `1,000 currency notes, in 2016”.
According to the complaint, Ramesh held a press conference on January 17, reiterating the “baseless and unfounded facts” as narrated in the article.

“The Caravan articles and Ramesh’s press conference have been pieced by bringing in random facts, misfacts, misleading inferences to create an impression that illegal activities have been undertaken by the Doval family, including money laundering, round-tripping of capital, knowing of demonetisation in advance which has tarnished my and my family image,” Vivek said.

He said that his family’s image was further tarnished as the article and the press conference “invited comments from public terming me as ‘Chota Doval’, putting me in line with ‘Chota Rajan’ and ‘Chota Shakil’, who are hardened terrorists.”    

