Pakistan looking to buy peace on LoC to escape FATF

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army is considering buying peace with India in a bid to enable troop deployment to its western border, with Afghanistan. The army is assessing the situation on the LoC, on the basis of which it will decide whether to shift the troops to its western border.

Over the last three months, several top officers of the Pakistan Army visited the LoC, purportedly in a bid to assess the troops on the ground. While the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the LoC twice between October and November, he oversaw an exercise by the brigade in Jhelum on January 25. Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, Commander of the Rawalpindi-based Corps, visited the LoC on January 29.

Sources said discussions are on in the top echelons of the Pakistan Army to buy peace along the eastern border, with India, and mobilise forces on the Afghanistan border in a bid to curb the movement of ISIS and Al Qaeda cadre. The Pakistan Army establishment reckons that the ploy will also help them hard sell the country’s fight against terror and contribution to world peace, apart from seeking a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog, which put Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ over terror funding.

The move to assess its deployment on the LoC is being seen as a fallout of the US opening direct negotiations with Afghanistan Taliban. Reports suggest the US may have already drawn a commitment from Afghan Taliban to not allow the ISIS or Qaeda to use their territory to plot terror.

Plan in works to buy peace on LoC?

