Home Nation

Pakistan looking to buy peace on LoC to escape FATF

Pakistan Army is considering buying peace with India in a bid to enable troop deployment to its western border, with Afghanistan.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Army is considering buying peace with India in a bid to enable troop deployment to its western border, with Afghanistan. The army is assessing the situation on the LoC, on the basis of which it will decide whether to shift the troops to its western border.

Over the last three months, several top officers of the Pakistan Army visited the LoC, purportedly in a bid to assess the troops on the ground. While the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the LoC twice between October and November, he oversaw an exercise by the brigade in Jhelum on January 25. Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, Commander of the Rawalpindi-based Corps, visited the LoC on January 29.

Sources said discussions are on in the top echelons of the Pakistan Army to buy peace along the eastern border, with India, and mobilise forces on the Afghanistan border in a bid to curb the movement of ISIS and Al Qaeda cadre. The Pakistan Army establishment reckons that the ploy will also help them hard sell the country’s fight against terror and contribution to world peace, apart from seeking a reprieve from the Financial Action Task Force, the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog, which put Pakistan on its ‘grey list’ over terror funding.

The move to assess its deployment on the LoC is being seen as a fallout of the US opening direct negotiations with Afghanistan Taliban. Reports suggest the US may have already drawn a commitment from Afghan Taliban to not allow the ISIS or Qaeda to use their territory to plot terror.

Plan in works to buy peace on LoC?
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (in pic) visited the LoC twice between October and November. He also oversaw an exercise by the brigade in Jhelum on January 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan LoC FATF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp