‘Personal attacks on judges contempt of gravest form’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the constant attack from a group of lawyers for delivering certain judgments in favour of the ruling dispensation, Justice Arun Mishra of the Supreme Court has held that making personal attack on the judges and attributing political motives to their rulings are contempt of the gravest form.

Justice Mishra, who was apparently singled out by the four most senior judges in the unprecedented press conference of January 12, 2018, where issues were raised on assigning some politically important cases selectively to some benches, including the one he headed then. Several crucial cases, including the one related to Judge Loya’s death, had been assigned to the bench headed by Justice Mishra.

Authoring a verdict, Justice Mishra has come down heavily on a group of lawyers, who he said, think they are above the Bar Council.

“It has been seen from time to time that various attacks have been made on the judicial system. It has become very common for members of the Bar to go to the press/media to criticise the judges in person and commit sheer contempt by attributing political colours to the judgments. It is nothing less than an act of contempt of the gravest form,” the judgement stated.

Justice Mishra added that whenever any political matter comes to the court and is decided, either way, political insinuations are attributed by unscrupulous persons or advocates.