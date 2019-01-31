Home Nation

PM-headed panel to meet Friday to decide on CBI chief

Post of CBI chief has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Verma, who was engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over graft charges.

Published: 31st January 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed selection committee will meet here Friday to decide on the director of the country's premier investigative agency CBI, which is working without its regular chief, officials said.

This would be the second meeting of the panel as its January 24 sitting had remained inconclusive.

The panel is scheduled to meet on Friday, the officials said, without citing further details.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are the members of the committee.

READ: Third SC judge recuses from hearing plea against appointment of CBI interim director

The post of the CBI chief has been lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who was engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.

Both Verma and Asthana have accused each other of impropriety.

Verma, after being removed from the post of CBI director by the PM-led panel, was named as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards -- a less significant portfolio.

Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 year age of superannuation.

He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure.

In a letter to Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), C Chandramouli, Verma said he could not accept the new assignment offered by the government as he had superannuated on July 31, 2017.

The Centre has not yet made public its decision on Verma's letter.

The tenure of Asthana as the Special Director in the CBI was also curtailed recently and he was posted as the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

M Nageshwara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief after Verma's ouster.

In the last meeting of the panel, a list of eligible officers along with their dossiers was shared with the panel members.

"The government presented names of 70-80 officers. There was no mention of their career details including relevant experience. We (referring to CJI Gogoi) have asked them to provide all the necessary details. The next meeting will be convened may be by next week," Kharge had told reporters after the January 24 meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM-headed panel CBI chief ALok Verma Rakesh Asthana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp