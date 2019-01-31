Home Nation

PM Modi urges lawmakers, political parties to participate in debate during Budget session

Today, the entire country looks at what happens in Parliament in great detail, the PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all lawmakers in both the Houses of Parliament and political parties to participate in the debate and make optimum use of the time during the Budget Session.

"I appeal to everyone to participate with full preparation and to use all the time we have," Prime Minister told reporters outside Parliament.

"Today, the Budget session is starting. We have all seen what happened in Parliament last time.

Today, the entire country looks at what happens in Parliament in great detail.

And all information on what happens reaches each citizen," he said.

Mr Modi also said: "I have faith that everyone will take this seriously.

We are moving ahead for 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and we are doing this in Parliament as well".

Prime Minister said: "I will welcome everyone working together for the benefit of the nation".

 

