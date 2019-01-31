Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate north Kashmir's first BPO on February 3

PM Narendra Modi will visit to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 to lay foundation stones for host of projects.

Published: 31st January 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate first-ever business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in northern Kashmir's Bandiporadistrict on Sunday.

The prime minister will visit to all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 to lay foundation stones for host of projects.

"(The) Prime Minister will be inaugurating BPO in Bandipora on February three. This is the first BPO in this belt.

"The aim is to attract entrepreneurs, investors and MNCs in IT and BPOs to establish their business units...with ultimate objective of enhancing employment opportunities for the youth in the district and neighbouring districts," Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

The DC further said that the BPO will also provide an employment oriented investment atmosphere in Kashmir valley.

The IT enabled skills lab will train 600 educated youth every year for placement in BPOs and this will provide platform for establishment of more BPOs and attracting employment oriented investment.

It will provide jobs to minimum 215 local professionals and will also serve as a model for replication to attract job-oriented investment in Kashmir valley for local youth, Choudhary said.

IT enabled skills lab will be ready for operations and first batch will be inducted in Mid-February 2019 for training.

The BOP setup has been put in place with a main hall, office, IT room, systems room and associated facilities with furniture, furnishing, hardware, software procured and installed fully.

The BPO has the potential of transforming hundreds of lives in Bandipora a district that has often been in the grips of terrorism and terror-related activities. The rural BPO here, therefore, would provide employment opportunities and the hope of a respectable livelihood to hundreds of young people.

It is a step towards promising educated unemployed youth of providing jobs and a better future.

Officials said that in land-locked Kashmir valley, where the presence of private sector enterprises is almost negligible and employment opportunities for educated people in rural areas have so far been limited, will prove a new window of hope for unemployed educated youth.

They said there is very good response and there are also plans of opening such BPOs in other districts of the state in order to provide employment to locals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kashmir north Kashmir BPO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp