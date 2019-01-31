Political considerations shouldn't derail proceedings of Rajya Sabha: Venkaiah Naidu to members

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday appealed to leaders of various parties that their political considerations should not derail the proceedings of the House in the Budget Session.

Invoking the spirit and principles of republicanism, Naidu said it would be appropriate to ensure that the Budget Session sets an example, as its is the first session of Parliament in the 70th year of the Indian Republic.

The Budget Session is the last sitting of Parliament before the general elections.

ALSO READ: President Kovind addresses joint sitting of Parliament, says Modi government working for 'New India'

"Legislatures are important pillars of our Republic through which the sovereignty of the people is ensured.

I fondly hope that the spirit of Republic will guide all of us during this Session of Parliament," he said.

Naidu made these remarks during an all-party meeting called by him on the first day of the Budget Session.

He said the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President and the Budget would constitute the main business before the House.

"Political considerations should not be allowed to derail the proceedings of the House and instead members should avail various opportunities to raise their points of view," Naidu said.

He also urged all sections of the House to come to a broad understanding on the business of the Rajya Sabha to enable its smooth functioning.

About 35 ministers and leaders of various parties attended the meeting, including Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, AIADMK leader Navneeth Krishnan, DMK leader Tiruchy Siva and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut were among those who were present at the meeting.

The parliament's Budget Session which begun Thursday with Presidential address will conclude on February 13.

The Union Budget will be tabled on February 1.