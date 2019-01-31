Prosecution submits 'evidence' against Anand Teltumbde in court for alleged involvement in Maoist activities

By PTI

PUNE: The prosecution on Thursday submitted in the sessions court here an envelope containing "evidence", claiming that it proves Dalit scholar-writer Anand Teltumbde's involvement in Maoist activities.

Teltumbde has filed an anticipatory (pre-arrest) bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to quash the FIR against him in the Elgar Parishad case.

Opposing his plea, prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar argued that some of the correspondence seized by the police revealed that the leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) comrade Prakash, Milind Teltumbde), Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen and Anand Teltumbde were in contact with each other.

"It establishes a larger conspiracy," she said. Gadling, Wilson and Sen are already arrested.

Pawar submitted some documents to the court in an envelope, saying they indicated Anand Teltumbde's actual involvement with regard to the violence near Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1, 2018, and therefore his custodial interrogation was needed.

Additional Sessions Judge Kishor Vadane said that he would pronounce the order on Friday.

According to the Pune Police, Maoists had supported the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and the inflammatory speeches there led to violent clashes at Koregaon Bhima the next day.