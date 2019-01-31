Home Nation

Punjab: Finance Commission forms committee to resolve Rs 31,000 crore food bill of previous SAD-BJP government

Punjab has been consistently seeking the resolution of previous SAD-BJP government's Rs 31,000 crore food account from the Centre.

Published: 31st January 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The 15th Finance Commission Wednesday announced the formation of a committee to find ways to settle the food account of Rs 31,000 crore, which the Congress government inherited from the previous SAD-BJP regime.

"We have decided to constitute a committee headed by finance commission member Ramesh Chand to look into food legacy account issue within six weeks, with representatives of government of Punjab, Food Corporation of India and Ministry of Finance to look into all options which are available within the constitutional mandate," said Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh while addressing media Wednesday.

Punjab has been consistently seeking the resolution of food account of Rs 31,000 crore from the Centre.

The food account, which the erstwhile SAD-BJP government had taken over in 2017, just before assembly election results, arose because of the mismatch between cash credit availed for procuring wheat and paddy and the foodgrain stocks in the account books of the state procurement agencies since 2004.

The Rs 31,000 crore included Rs 12,000 crore principal and Rs 19,000 crore interest and Punjab has been paying Rs 3,240 crore interest per annum, which it has to pay for 20 years.

To a question on farm debt waiver as sought by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Chairman said that the Centre had already made it clear that they were disinclined to make any contribution or give any waiver under article 293, which enhances borrowings except for those states which are in conformity with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

Given the current status of stressed debt situation, Punjab does not have fiscal space to have additional borrowings as its fiscal deficit is way above three per cent, he observed.

They will have to accommodate any additional liability within the confines of borrowings they have, he said. The chairman also stressed on larger consultations on debt waiver issue.

Meanwhile, an official release of the Punjab government stated that the Finance Commission Chairman assured the Chief Minister of all possible support to revive Punjab's fiscal health, while promising to look into all aspects of debt waiver to help the state's distressed farmers.

The Commission will take a holistic view of the state's fiscal situation in taking a decision on farm debt waiver, he said, while also underscoring the panel's commitment to ensure balanced socio-economic development in the state, which was facing a critical challenge in terms of poor financial health.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab food account SAD-BJP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp