Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi on employment generation claims, calls him gasbag

Gandhi referred to Modi's reported speech last year in which he had related an anecdote about a tea seller to illustrate the possibility of generating fuel from gasses in the sewers.

Published: 31st January 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses the Youth Congress rally at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi Jan 30 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making tall claims, including on employment generation, and called him a "gasbag".

Gandhi, at a Youth Congress event here,  referred to Modi's reported speech last year in which he had related an anecdote about a tea seller to illustrate the possibility of generating fuel from gasses in the sewers.

"He would go somewhere, then say - 'I saw something wonderful. There was a roadside restaurant, a drain next to it, there was a steel utensil, a pipe was fitted there, the gas came and lit the stove'.

"You talk too much. Place a pipe in front of yourself and see if gas emanates or not," Gandhi said.

Those who made country tremble are now making rounds of courts: PM Modi in dig to Gandhi-Nehru family

"He is a gasbag, wherever he goes, says will give 2 crore jobs to the youth every year, right prices for farmers," and so on, the Congress chief said.

Gandhi said the country needs a new vision and Congress will provide it.

He mocked Modi for his plans for generating employment, saying instead of creating jobs, the PM talked about "pakodas" and generating gas from gutters.

