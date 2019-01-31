Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi is shortsighted like Mussolini: BJP responds to Congress chief's 'Fuhrer' barb at PM Modi

The BJP retort came after Gandhi attacked Modi over employment generation, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but a "leaked job creation report card" had revealed a "national disaster."

Published: 31st January 2019 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Rahul Gandhi threw the "fuhrer" barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP likened the Congress president to Mussolini, saying he has a myopic understanding of issues like the Italian dictator.

The BJP retort came after Gandhi attacked Modi over employment generation, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" had revealed a "national disaster" The BJP tweeted that Gandhi had inherited Mussolini's short-sightedness.

"It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's short-sightedness and has myopic understanding of issues.

EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months.

Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job and is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!" it said.

Earlier in his tweet, Gandhi also asserted that it was time for the prime minister to go.

READ: 'The Fuhrer promised us 2 crore jobs a year': Rahul slams PM Modi on unemployment rate

"NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.

Gandhi tagged a news article which cited a report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

According to the report, the unemployment rate in the country is at the highest in 45 years.

