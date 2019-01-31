Home Nation

Ram temple issue shouldn't become complicated as Kashmir matter: Shiv Sena

The party also questioned the RSS for not holding the Prime Minister and other BJp leaders accountable for the delay in construction.

Published: 31st January 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pitching for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the issue should not become as complicated as the Kashmir matter, which is still awaiting resolution.

It also wondered why Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders were not holding the prime minister and other BJP leaders accountable for the delay in temple construction, instead of targeting judges hearing the case. "The construction of Ram temple should not become as complicated as that of Jammu and Kashmir, where no solution is in sight in near future," the Sena said in an editorial in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. "The BJP should stop pointing fingers at the Congress for halting the temple construction," it said.

Facing growing pressure to move swiftly on the Ram temple issue, the Modi government had on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to a Hindu trust and other original owners.

Commenting on the Centre's move, the Uddhav Thackeray- led party said if this was the solution, why the BJP-led government could not think of it in the last four years. "It seems the BJP has come up with this proposal keeping (Lok Sabha) elections in mind, which should not have happened. But any decision in this country from solving issues of hunger to Ram temple - is always taken with an eye on polls," the Marathi publication said.

The Sena, which is a constituent of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said once the non-disputed land is returned to the original owners, they can go ahead with temple construction.

"No successor of (Mughal king) Babar will come to claim ownership on the disputed land, which is merely 0.313 acre. Let others file petitions in the court over the disputed land but the temple construction can be initiated on the non-disputed land," it said.

The Sena also said it was still firm on its demand for bringing an ordinance for the temple construction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Ram Mandir issue Shiv Sena Ram mandir Saamna magazine Kashmir issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp