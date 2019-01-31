Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Army recruitment rally from April 1

Army Recruitment Rally (ARR) will be held at Kamar Dudhani Football Stadium in Dumka from April 1-15. The recruits will be drawn from all 24 districts of Jharkhand. The online registration for the recruitment will start on January 31 and continue till March 16. The candidates would be sent admit cards between March 17 and March 31.

Colonel Deepak Dayal, Director of Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Ranchi, said the rally, this year, is being organized in Dumka in a bid to give an opportunity to candidates from that region. He also advised candidates to watch out for touts. Last time, 950 candidates from the state were selected during the recruitment rally.

A walk to honour freedom fighters

Chief Minister Raghubar Das led a padyatra (walk) with ‘sacred soil’, collected from native villages of freedom struggle, on the occasion of Netaji Jayanti in Ranchi on January 23. In a tribute to martyrs from Jharkhand, the ‘sacred soil’ was at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi. The padyatra began from Morabadi ground and culminated at the old Birsa Munda Central Jail in the city. Statues of freedom fighters from the state will be built at the Old Birsa Munda Central Jail museum using the soil collected from their villages.

Kumbh special Train flagged off from Ranchi

Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday flagged off a Kumbh Special Train for the poor people from Hatia Station in Ranchi. Around 800 devotees, belonging to Below Poverty Level (BPL) category from 11 districts in Kolhan, West Chotanagpur and Palamu Divisions of Jharkhand, left for Prayag under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana for taking a holy dip at the Sangam. According to an MoU signed by the state Tourism Department with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), people belonging to BPL families are sent on a pilgrimage to holy sites under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana.

Quantum leap in pay of varsity teachers

From now on, university teachers in Jharkhand will get salaries as per the recommendations of seventh pay commission. The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to implement recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for the teaching staff of state universities and colleges affiliated to them. The pay revision, according to officials, will come into effect from January 1, 2016. Following the pay revision, the state exchequer will have to bear an additional burden of R88.14 crore annually.