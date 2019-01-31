Home Nation

Release all employment data immediately, CPI (M) tells Centre

The Left party said two members of the National Statistical Commission, a statutory body which releases the NSSO reports, resigned because of the unemployment data.

Published: 31st January 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) has alleged that the latest NSSO data on employment had been suppressed by the government as it showed joblessness had reached a four-decade high post-demonetisation and demanded that all such data be released immediately.

According to a statement by the Politburo, the Left party said two members of the National Statistical Commission, a statutory body which releases the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) reports, resigned because of the unemployment data.

"The latest National Sample Survey Organisation's (NSSO) data that has been withheld by the Modi government has shown that unemployment in India post-demonetisation had reached a four-decade high," it said.

READ: India’s unemployment rate highest in 45 years

The rate of joblessness among the rural males in the age group of 15 to 29 years jumped more than three times to 17.4 per cent in 2017-18 compared to 5 per cent in 2011-12, the statement said, adding that unemployment rate of rural female youths stood at 13.6 per cent compared to 4.8 per cent in the same period.

High levels of unemployment were registered for the educated youth both rural and urban.

It is clear that the Modi government has been suppressing this information from reaching the public domain, it said.

With the two resignations, the NSC is now left with just two members of the seven that it is supposed to have.

Earlier the Modi government refused to release the Labour Bureau's annual survey of 2016-17, it alleged.

"This suppression of data is a clear admission on the part of the Modi government that its policies have resulted in greater misery for our people.

India's youth which is our asset is now being wasted.

It also exposes the utter failure of the BJP-led government to deliver on its promise of providing two crore jobs every year, that is, ten crore new jobs during the last five years.

"The CPI(M) demands that all data must be released immediately. These must be placed and discussed in the Parliament. The people of the country have a right to know about the grim realities facing them," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
employment data CPI (M) NSSO data on employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp