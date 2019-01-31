Home Nation

Rescue ops for trapped miners to continue as per SC directions: Meghalaya minister

The multi-agency search and rescue operation had got a shot in its arm with the Army joining in the efforts Tuesday.

Published: 31st January 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Mine

The mine in Meghalaya where 15 miners are still trapped. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Home Minister James K Sangma Wednesday said the multi-agency operation to search for the remaining 13 miners trapped inside a 370-foot-deep coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district will continue, as per directions of the Supreme Court.

The apex court, which is monitoring the search operation on a weekly basis, has asked the state government to continue with it.

"The rescue efforts for the trapped miners will continue, as per the direction of the Supreme Court. All efforts will be put in place to ensure that the operation continues," Sangma told PTI.

He said the Meghalaya government is yet to get details of the expenses incurred on the ongoing exercise, which has mostly involved dewatering of mines. The multi-agency search and rescue operation had got a shot in its arm with the Army joining in the efforts Tuesday.

An Army team has set up tents near the incident site to allow uninterrupted operations by the Indian Navy, East Jaintia Hills District Deputy Commissioner F M Dopth said. Nearly 200 rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy, Odisha Fire Service and state agencies are involved in the search and rescue efforts.

Although two decomposed bodies of the miners have been found over 200 feet away from the bottom of the main shaft, only one of them could be pulled out and was handed over to family members in Assam.

Efforts are underway to retrieve the remains of the second miner, but the operation is taking longer as there are many obstacles like narrow tunnels and the turbidity of water, Dopth said.

On December 13, water from the nearby Lytein River flooded a network of tunnels in the illegal rat-hole coal mine in Lumthari village of East Jaintia Hills, trapping the 15 men and prompting the multiple-agency rescue attempt.

The owner of the mine, Krip Chullet, was arrested from his home on December 14. His accomplices are on the run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rescue ops Meghalaya Mine Miners Trapped Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp