Sabarimala case: SC did not address Hindus' religious sentiments, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Sangh Parivar has been of the view that the SC ruling is in contravention to deity’s own rules and it amounts to violation of the customs and traditions of the temple.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Building up a narrative around ongoing controversy over Sabarimala temple in the light of Supreme Court’s decision, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that the apex court did not address the
religious sentiments the majority community in the country while allowing the women to worship at the temple of Lord Ayappa in Kerala in September last year.

Speaking at the Dharam Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which started on Thursday at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the RSS chief said: “Desh bhar ke croron Hinduon ke bhawnao ka samman isse ahat hoga, yeh vichar court ne nahi kiya (The Supreme Court did not think that the honour of millions of Hindus will be hurt by this decision).”

ALSO READ | SC to hear pleas seeking review of Sabarimala verdict allowing women entry on February 6

In fact, two proposals – Sabrimala controversy and need of a movement on lines of Ram temple and checking the division of Hindu community on caste and other similar lines -- were put forth for the discussion on the inaugural day of two-day religious conclave at Kumbh.

The official stand of the RSS is supposedly opposed to Supreme Court verdict of September 28, 2018, that threw open the doors of the shrine to women of all ages against the decades-old ban on the entry of female devotees between the ages of 10 and 50 years. The Sangh Parivar has been of the view that the Supreme Court ruling is in contravention to deity’s own rules and it amounts to violation of the customs and traditions of the temple.

Putting his stand forward, the RSS chief said that as per the court’s verdict “if a woman wants to enter the Sabarimala temple then they should be allowed to do so and, if stopped, she should be provided security so that they can pray where everyone else does. But no woman devotee wants to go there in
consonance of old traditions, so a female devotee was brought from Sri Lanka and allowed to enter from the back door,” Bhagwat said raising a finger of suspicion on the motive of the ruling party in the southern state. He claimed that forces were in play to divide the majority Hindu society.  

“The devotees of Lord Ayyappa, who is worshipped across the world, are inseparable part of
larger Hindu society,” said the RSS chief.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to divide the majority Hindus on caste lines and other parameters and they are not aware of the designs of these forces. We have to educate the Hindus and make them
aware of social equality and the cultural and traditional prosperity of Hindu society. We have to consolidate the socio-cultural position of Hindus,” said the RSS chief.

Taking on the ‘Tukde-tukde gang’, Bhagwat said for them country was never a priority. “We are the followers of Dr BR Ambedkar who taught us to be loyal to the country at any cost,” he said adding that
efforts were being made from several quarters to create  fissures in Hindu society along caste lines. “Aaj jat- pat par logon ko bannt rahe hain. 
Wohi chor, kotwal ka swang lekar samaj ko tod rahe hain (Today same forces in the
garb of protectors, breaking the society),” he maintained.

Sangh and the BJP have been campaigning in Kerala and outside vociferously for allowing the temple to continue the tradition thus trying to find a political foothold in the southern state. The state’s ruling Left Democratic Front is resolute to uphold the court order.

The temple in Sabarimala has witnessed a string of protests in Kerala after the Supreme Court in its order in September last year lifted restrictions on the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50. Traditionalists, who believe the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is celibate, had opposed the court
verdict and have stopped dozens of women who tried to enter the temple.

Earlier, senior VHP leaders claimed that a resolution to build Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya was expected to be adopted at the two-day religious conclave. The temple issue is likely to come up for discussion on Friday.
Before the Dharam Sansad began, the VHP working president Alok Kumar and general secretary Milind Parande held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday evening.

  • Tanwir
    What will be the sanctity of the Supreme court if other religious communities dispute its judgement on the similar premise of not honoring the community sentiments? The RSS mobilization against the SC judgement with regard to women entry into Sabaramila temple is a clear case of making-out political dividends. Did Muslim lay any such claim at the door of SC in case of women entry to the Haji Ali tomb?
    54 minutes ago reply
