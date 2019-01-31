SAD skips NDA meeting over RSS interference in gurdwara, package for farmers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's oldest ally SAD Thursday said it skipped the meeting of the NDA as the regional party was "extremely upset" over RSS' interference in the management of gurdwaras and also demanded a package for farmers in the country.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Naresh Gujral said the party wanted to attend the meeting of NDA leaders, held on Thursday, to chalked out a strategy for the Budget Session, but "skipped" it over the issue of interference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the management of gurdwaras.

"We are extremely upset and hurt by what is happening in Hazur Sahib in Nanded. The RSS should not interfere in the religious issues related to the Sikhs. We have also been demanding a package for the farmers," Gujral said.

When asked about the SAD not attending the meeting of floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the BJP's ally in advance had informed that it will not attend the meeting due to some prior engagement.