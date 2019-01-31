Home Nation

SAD skips NDA meeting over RSS interference in gurdwara, package for farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Naresh Gujral said the party wanted to attend the meeting of NDA leaders, held on Thursday, to chalked out a strategy for the Budget Session.

Published: 31st January 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (@HarsimratBadal_)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's oldest ally SAD Thursday said it skipped the meeting of the NDA as the regional party was "extremely upset" over RSS' interference in the management of gurdwaras and also demanded a package for farmers in the country.

Shiromani Akali Dal's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Naresh Gujral said the party wanted to attend the meeting of NDA leaders, held on Thursday, to chalked out a strategy for the Budget Session, but "skipped" it over the issue of interference of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the management of gurdwaras.

"We are extremely upset and hurt by what is happening in Hazur Sahib in Nanded. The RSS should not interfere in the religious issues related to the Sikhs. We have also been demanding a package for the farmers," Gujral said.

When asked about the SAD not attending the meeting of floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the BJP's ally in advance had informed that it will not attend the meeting due to some prior engagement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS SAD NDA Gurdwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp