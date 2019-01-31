Six vehicles torched by naxals in Maharashtra ​

By PTI

GADCHIROLI: Naxals allegedly torched six vehicles, including tractors brought for construction work, in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning in Korchi tehsil near Dongargaon police outpost, he said.

A group of around 12 Maoists set on fire four tractors and two JCB machines which were brought for construction work in the area, the official said.

The rebels also blocked the Kurkheda-Kochi-Chichgad road by cutting trees and placing branches on the way, he said.

Police suspect a group of ultra's divisional committee from North Gadchiroli to be behind the incident as some Maoist banners were found on the spot, he said.

A probe was underway into the incident, he said.

The rebels have been observing the 'Naxal Week' from January 25 to 31, the official added.

According to police, Naxals hold meetings and gatherings during this period and engage in propaganda, recruit new members, review operations, besides resorting to damaging roads, public property and carrying out attacks on security forces.