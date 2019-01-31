Home Nation

Snake found in midday meal served in Maharashtra's government school

As the school staff started serving, they were shocked to see the snake in the large khichdi vessel.

Published: 31st January 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By IANS

NANDED: Students of a government primary school were served khichdi with a snake in it, officials said here on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School, around 50 kms from here, when the 80-odd children studying in Classes I-to-V were served the midday meal.

As the school staff started serving, they were shocked to see the snake in the large khichdi vessel.

Confirming the incident, Nanded District Education Officer (DEO) Prashant Digraskar said after the reptile was discovered, the service was immediately stopped, adding that most children went hungry for the day.

"We have taken this matter very seriously and ordered a probe. A team from the DEO has left for the village today to investigate and necessary action will be taken after their report is received," Digraskar told IANS on Thursday.

He added that the contract to make the khichdi is given by the school management committee to local groups or non-government organisations.

Implemented around 1996, the khichdi is part of the weekly nutrition menu for the children in all government schools in the state to discourage dropouts, especially among girls, with over 1.25 crore students benefiting from it daily.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government school snake in midday meal Maharashtra school Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School midday meal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp