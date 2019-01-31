Snake found in midday meal served in Maharashtra's government school

By IANS

NANDED: Students of a government primary school were served khichdi with a snake in it, officials said here on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Gargavan Zilla Parishad Primary School, around 50 kms from here, when the 80-odd children studying in Classes I-to-V were served the midday meal.

As the school staff started serving, they were shocked to see the snake in the large khichdi vessel.

Confirming the incident, Nanded District Education Officer (DEO) Prashant Digraskar said after the reptile was discovered, the service was immediately stopped, adding that most children went hungry for the day.

"We have taken this matter very seriously and ordered a probe. A team from the DEO has left for the village today to investigate and necessary action will be taken after their report is received," Digraskar told IANS on Thursday.

He added that the contract to make the khichdi is given by the school management committee to local groups or non-government organisations.

Implemented around 1996, the khichdi is part of the weekly nutrition menu for the children in all government schools in the state to discourage dropouts, especially among girls, with over 1.25 crore students benefiting from it daily.