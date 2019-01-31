Home Nation

Three arrested in shooting at Gandhi effigy case

The alleged incident took place outside the Hindu Mahasabha office in Naurangabad locality under Gandhi Park police station area here.

Published: 31st January 2019 05:48 PM

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gun firing at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi here, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday night, a case was registered against 13 persons after a video surfaced showing some persons, led by national general secretary of All India Hindu Mahasabha Puja Shakun Pandey, firing three shots from a pistol at an effigy of Gandhi, and then setting it on fire.

The Mahasabha had announced that it would observe Gandhi's death anniversary as Shauraya Diwas.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

'We are taking this matter seriously and action will be taken against all those found guilty," the SSP said, adding Puja Pandey is absconding.

TAGS
Gandhi effigy case All India Hindu Mahasabha Punja Shakun Pandey

Comments

