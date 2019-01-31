Three journalists from Noida and SHO arrested on charges bribery and extortion

By Express News Service

NOIDA : Three journalists from Noida and a Station House Officer (SHO) were arrested on the charges of bribery and extortion, the Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Wednesday. An additional SHO was also suspended after the accused were allegedly caught red accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh on Tuesday midnight. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna had formed two teams to nab the accused.

Manoj Pant, the SHO of Noida’s Sector 20 police station, and journalists Udit Goel, Raman Thakur and Sushil Pandit were demanding money from a call centre owner against whom a case was filed in November last year, the police said. “We received a complaint from the call centre owner on Jan 27 that the SHO along with others was trying to extort money,” Krishna said.

The police have seized a luxury car with false registration papers, a pistol, bullets and six mobile phones from the accused. Also, a case was lodged against the accused. While the SHO and the three journalists were sent to 14-day judicial custody, the additional SHO was suspended from service.