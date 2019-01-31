Home Nation

Three journalists from Noida and SHO arrested on charges bribery and extortion

The police have seized a luxury car with false registration papers, a pistol,  bullets and six mobile phones from the accused. Also, a case was lodged against the accused.

Published: 31st January 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NOIDA : Three journalists from Noida and a Station House Officer (SHO) were arrested on the charges of bribery and extortion, the Gautam Budh Nagar police said on Wednesday. An additional SHO was also suspended after the accused were allegedly caught red accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh on Tuesday midnight. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna had formed two teams to nab the accused.

Manoj Pant, the SHO of Noida’s Sector 20 police station, and journalists Udit Goel, Raman Thakur and Sushil Pandit were demanding money from a call centre owner against whom a case was filed in November last year, the police said. “We received a complaint from the call centre owner on Jan 27 that the SHO along with others was trying to extort money,” Krishna said. 

The police have seized a luxury car with false registration papers, a pistol,  bullets and six mobile phones from the accused. Also, a case was lodged against the accused. While the SHO and the three journalists were sent to 14-day judicial custody, the additional SHO was suspended from service. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Station House Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp