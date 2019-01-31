TRS to take up pending issues in Parliament: K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha

By PTI

KAVITHA: TRS would take up the Telangana government's request for transfer of certain defence land here and other pending issues during the budget session of parliament beginning Thursday, party MP and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha said Wednesday.

She took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's promise of minimum income guarantee for every poor person if his party comes to power at the Centre in coming elections, saying the party had given 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty) slogan during his grandmother Indira Gandhi's tenure.

Kavitha said no decision had been taken on the request for transfer of the defence lands, required by the state government for a new Secretariat complex.

"We will also meet Prime Minister and ask him about all the pending problems we have been asking for defence lands for a long time," she told reporters at Pothangal in Nizamabad district.

Warning of stern action by the state government against manpower agents who cheat gullible people aspiring for jobs in the Gulf countries, she claimed though a request was made to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for a new law to check such incidents, the Centre did not pay heed.

Due to Kavitha's intervention, fifteen people from the state stranded in Iraq after being cheated by agents had been brought back home Wednesday.

Replying to a question, she said Congress gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' during the regime of Indira Gandhi, but Rahul Gandhi) was now talking about introducing a scheme to provide basic income.

This showed that Congress only gave slogans but did not do any concrete work, she alleged.

Both Congress and BJP had failed to live up to the people's aspirations, she added.