UP ministers took dip in Sangam to wash off their sins: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues took a dip in the Sangam on Tuesday after holding a cabinet meeting in Allahabad.

Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Wednesday took a dig at his cabinet colleagues for taking a dip in the Sangam, saying they had gone there to wash off their sins.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministerial colleagues took a dip in the Sangam on Tuesday after holding a cabinet meeting in Allahabad.

"The ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government had gone for a holy dip at the Sangam on Tuesday for washing their sins. Going back on promises made to the public is also a sin and the ministers have tried to wash it through a dip in the Sangam," Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar also referred to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on people punishing those failing to fulfil their promises.

Rajbhar, who had stayed away from the cabinet meeting, alleged that corruption in the present government was four times more than what it was during the SP and BSP governments.

To a question on the Centre seeking permission to return the acquired land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to original owners, Rajbhar said it was aimed at "befooling" the people.

