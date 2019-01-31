Home Nation

Uttarakhand government employees go on mass leave demanding promotions and allowances

The Uttarakhand government indicated that it is likely to accept most of the demands of its striking employees who have gone on mass leave.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Many employees of Uttarakhand government on Thursday went on a mass protest leave demanding timely promotions and allowances among other issues.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of Uttrakhand Secretariat Employees Union threatened to declare a state-wide shutdown if their demands were not met.

"A mass rally will be held across the state on February 4 and if the government fails to accept our demands then the employees may declare a state-wide shutdown," he said.

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi had stated that the state government will not allow the employees to go on mass leave.

He assured to extend security cover to those employees who were willing to work during the mass leave. 

The Uttarakhand government, meanwhile, indicated that it is likely to accept most of the demands of its striking employees who have gone on mass leave.

"The talks ended on a very positive note. The government has assured us that it will put forward our demands in Friday's state cabinet's meeting for final acceptance," said a spokesman of the striking employees after their leaders held talks with Finance Minister Prakash Pant at the Secretariat here.

(With IANS inputs)

