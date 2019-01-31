VVIP chopper scam: Rajiv Saxena illegally taken to India, alleges lawyer

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The lawyer of Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in the VVIP chopper case, Wednesday alleged that no extradition proceedings were started against him in the UAE and that he was "llegally" taken to India.

Advocate Geeta Luthra said the UAE state security picked up the Dubai-based businessman from his residence at 9:30 am (local time) Wednesday and "illegally" took him to India around 5:30 pm.

She alleged that he was not allowed access to his family or lawyers while being sent to India.

"There were no extradition proceedings started in the UAE and Saxena was not allowed access to his family or lawyers or even essential daily medicine," she alleged.

He was on board a private jet at the Dubai International Airport. When his lawyers asked to speak to UAE state security and demanded to know what had happened, they were told he's on the flight and can't be stopped, the counsel said.