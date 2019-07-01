'Akash's act was unfortunate, pro-poor': Kailash Vijayvargiya on 'novice' son attacking civic official

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya finally broke his silence on his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya’s June 26 attack on an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer, which had led to the young first-time legislator’s arrest.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, saying his son raised his voice in support of a poor family and not a builder. He said both his son and the civic administration were “kachche khiladi” (novice players).

Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time BJP MLA from Indore-3 Assembly segment, was arrested last Wednesday after he was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house here.

He was released on bail on Sunday.

“The incident that happened recently in Indore was unfortunate. This dispute could have been avoided… However, Akash raised his voice in favour of a poor family, whose home was being demolished, and not for any builder. But, I think my MLA son and the municipal administration both are novice players,” he said.

“I don’t want to escalate this issue further. Everybody needs to be worried that such disputes should not happen again,” the BJP general secretary said.

“I have already spoken to Akash and will also talk to IMC officials, including Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh that such incidents shouldn’t be repeated in the future, as the incident has dented Indore’s image nationally. The IMC officials need to show respect to the sentiments and concerns of public representatives,” he said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the Congress-led state government was harassing BJP leaders.“There has always been a political courtesy between the ruling party and the opposition in Madhya Pradesh. But, this has been happening for the first time under the regime of Chief Minister Kamal Nath that political opponents are being treated like enemies”.