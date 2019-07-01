Home Nation

Allahabad University seals 96-year-old Students’ Union, Council to be in place soon

As per the university authorities, in the student council model, students' representatives would be elected course-wise in each faculty.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad University (AU) added a new chapter to its history as its 96-year-old Students' Union ceased to exist on Saturday with varsity’s Executive Council (EC) putting its seal on the Academic Council’s (AC) recommendation to replace the Students' Union with Students' Council. The Registrar completed the procedure by issuing a notification to that effect, same day.

Consequently, there will not be direct elections to students' union anymore at AU and affiliated colleges, including Ishwar Saran Degree College, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee College and CMP Degree College.

The notification issued by AU registrar Prof NK Shukla, read: "Pursuant to Academic Council's resolution No. 10/36, here would now be a Student Council in place of Students' Union with effect from upcoming session 2019-20."

As per the university authorities, in the student council model, students' representatives would be elected course-wise in each faculty. Those elected thus would constitute an electoral college which would then elect the main office bearers of students' Council from among themselves.

AU, a central university of world acclaim, has served more of a nursery to some of the best political brains of the country including the likes VP Singh, Gulzari Lal Nanda and Chandrashekhar who all rose through the ranks to become the Prime Minister of India. Moreover, former president late Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma was an AU alumnus.

As per the university administration, the new arrangement would not mean banning students' representation in any way. Rather the change pertained only to the mode of election of office-bearers.

The university proceeded to change the system following Lyngdoh Committee recommendations (Clause 6.1.2 and 6.2.1) which provided that direct election to Student Union office bearers was apt only for smaller campuses. Large universities, with multiple campuses, should adopt the Student Council model of
representation.

As per AU PRO Chitranjan Kumar, university executive council’s move was in conformance of the Allahabad High Court order of May 17, 2019, asking the varsity authorities to conduct elections following Lyngdoh Commission recommendations.

The senior professors and members of EC felt that the new system would go a long way in curbing lawlessness, indiscipline and chaos on the campus, especially, during union polls. "In such a scenario, the Students' Council would help to check unscrupulous and frivolous elements on campus and also stop the use of money and muscle power.

However, the students did not sound very positive about the change. They even staged protest and tried to disrupt the EC meeting on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad University Executive Council Students’ Union
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp